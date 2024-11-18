A heartfelt reunion – Prime Minister embraces children at Don Mueang Airport upon returning from Peru

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her delegation arrived back in Thailand at 11:45 AM on November 18 after attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events in Lima, Peru, from November 10-18.

Upon arrival at the 2nd Military Airport (Don Mueang), the Prime Minister was greeted by Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phunphet, the National Police Chief, who presented a report. Additionally, Ms. Natcharee Anantasilp, Secretary-General of the Cabinet, brought the agenda for the Cabinet meeting scheduled for November 19 to brief the Prime Minister.

When asked about the report from the police chief, the Prime Minister smiled and waved, not responding directly. She then noticed her children waiting to greet her and immediately rushed to embrace and kiss her eldest daughter, Thitharn Suksawat, and her youngest son, Puejthasin Suksawat.







































