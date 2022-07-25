851 doctors in Thailand protest against cannabis legalization

851 doctors signed their names on a written demand for the government to immediately stop cannabis legalization and wait for proper control measures first.

Dr Smith Srisont, president of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, posted the demand for an immediate end to cannabis decriminalization pending the formulation of a national policy on cannabis and legislation to prevent children’s use of cannabis.







There must be a process for relevant authorities to collectively work out a national policy on cannabis and the liberal use of cannabis must be banned pending a law to prohibit cannabis use among children, the demand read.

More than 6,000 people already backed the call through change.org for the government to stop the health threat as soon as possible and for a law to protect young people from cannabis abuse.





Rules on cannabis should be improved to ensure the maximum medical use of cannabis and minimize negative impacts on people, the statement read. (TNA)

































