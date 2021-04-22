4-digit new Covid-19 cases continue in Thailand with 2 more deaths

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 1,458 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths over the past 24 hours.







CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said the total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 46,643 and the death toll increased to 110.







Meanwhile, Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, said 1 million favipiravir pills would be delivered to Thailand by April 29. Regarding existing medicine stocks and the rate of new cases that started to be stable, there should not be a problem about the availability of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, he said.



Large hospitals had 2,000-3,000 pills each and small hospitals 500 pills, he said.

In Chiang Mai province, there were many COVID-19 cases and 10,000 more pills were allocated there. One patient needed about 50 pills, Dr Surachoke said. (TNA)





















