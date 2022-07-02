300 inmates from 11 prisons sent out to clean sewersin Bangkok

The Corrections Department sent about 300 inmates from 11 prisons to clean sewers in the capital.

The inmates were model convicts whose remaining terms are no longer than three years and a half. Their term will be reduced by one day in exchange for one day of their work outside their prison.







The sewer-cleaning service by inmates started in 15 districts and would cover a combined sewer length of 280 kilometers. The task was expected to be completed in three months simultaneously with the cleaning by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage that is cleaning sewers separately on a distance of 249 kilometers.





The inmates will receive 70% of net profit from the revenue that the Corrections Department earned from the sewer-cleaning service.

On June 20 the Corrections Department deployed inmates to clean sewers at the Huai Kwang market and the service received a warm welcome because it helped prevent flooding there during heavy downpours. (TNA)































