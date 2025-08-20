2nd Army Area opens relaxation centers to support soldiers’ mental health along Thai–Cambodian border

UBON RATCHATHANI, Thailand – The 2nd Army Area has established relaxation centers to provide mental health support for troops following border conflicts and to alleviate post-war stress.

Maj. Gen. Norathip Phoynok, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Area, inspected the readiness of the centers designed for soldiers on duty along the Thai-Cambodian border. These facilities serve as places for post-combat rest and recovery, helping to rehabilitate troops on cyclical leave and reduce the stress of continuous duty in wartime conditions.







He emphasized that caring for the mental well-being of soldiers is a crucial duty, as morale is the main strength of the army.

The three current locations—in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, and Buriram—can accommodate about 1,000 soldiers, with priority given to those with high stress.

The 2nd Army Area also plans to open four to five more locations to cover the four provinces bordering Cambodia, ensuring sufficient capacity for all troops. (TNA)



































