19 days passed without new locally infected COVID-19 case in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand logged five new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All are the students who returned from Saudi Arabia and were brought to state quarantine.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the five male students returned to Thailand on the same plane on June 12. Three of them, aged 21, 23 and 26, had a fever and sore throat and lost smell. They received treatment at a hospital in Chachoengsao province.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Two other new cases aged 24 and 26 coughed and had a runny nose and loss of smell. They were admitted at a hospital in Samut Prakan province. It has been 19 days passed without new locally infected COVID-19 case until Saturday June 13.

Regarding the global COVID-19 situation, the United States had the most confirmed cases, followed by Brazil. Thailand ranked 87th with 3,134 cases.

Of the total cases in the country, 2,987 recovered and the death toll remained unchanged at 58. (TNA)











