1,007 visitors arrived in Thailand from southern Africa tested negative for Covid-19

The Department of Disease Control revealed that all 1,007 visitors from southern Africa who recently arrived in Thailand have tested negative for Covid-19 and are now kept in isolation under tourism sandbox programs

To raise the guard up against the new Covid-19 variant, Thailand is implementing additional measures and restrictions for travelers coming from countries namely Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The additional measures include;







– The issuance of the new Thailand Pass QR code to all the mentioned countries will be temporarily suspended until further notice

– Travelers who have already received the Thailand Pass QR code and are scheduled to arrive in Thailand before the 1st of December will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be responsible for the quarantine-related expenses. During the mandatory quarantine, visitors from those countries will take 3 RT-PCR tests



– Thai nationals and others who have urgent matters to travel should contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, which handles various countries in Southern Africa or other Thai missions in your areas of residence

– Travelers who wish to travel to Thailand from other countries in Africa could still register for Thailand Pass but they would be subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine as well as 3 RT-PCR tests while in Thailand (NNT)



























