100 gas cylinders seen floating on flooded roads in Hat Yai

People were startled with about 100 gas cylinders floating on flooded roads in Kho Hong municipality in Hat Yai district while a landslide toppled about 10 power poles in another area of this southern province.

Run-off hit Kho Hong municipality at about 10pm on Dec 18 and washed about 100 gas cylinders from a flooded gas cylinder filling station. Its employees hurriedly retrieved the floated cylinders from floodwater.







Heavy rains continued in Songkhla for days and caused flooding, run-off, erosion and landslides. A landslide from the Mee Tai mountain on the Asian Highway where Na Mom and Chana districts adjoin toppled about 10 power poles and lamp poles. Workers rushed into clearing soil and mud from the main highway. (TNA)





























