10 provinces selected for first-tier tourist destinations

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is pushing for 10 promising provinces to be elevated to first-tier tourist destinations. This move aims to spread the benefits of tourism across the country and boost local economies.

The 10 provinces selected for this pilot project are:

1. Phrae

2. Lampang

3. Nakhon Sawan

4. Nakhon Phanom

5. Sisaket

6. Chanthaburi

7. Ratchaburi

8. Kanchanaburi

9. Trang

10. Nakhon Si Thammarat







This initiative, backed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has three main goals:

-Showcase the potential of these provinces to the world

-Develop infrastructure and public utilities in these secondary cities

-Promote sustainable local economies by boosting domestic tourism and supporting SMEs

The TCC is also focusing on empowering SMEs, which play a vital role in the Thai economy. Plans include improving access to funding, promoting digital transformation, and enhancing competitiveness through mentoring programs.









Additionally, the TCC is collaborating with international partners like Food Valley Netherlands to boost productivity and income in the agricultural sector, and exploring branding opportunities for Thai products like silk during the PM’s upcoming visit to Italy.

Get ready to explore the hidden gems of Thailand! These 10 provinces are about to shine brighter than ever. (PRD)





































