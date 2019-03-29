1.349 billion baht budget approved for palm oil planters

Bangkok – The cabinet has approved a measure to help palm oil planters with a 1.349 billion baht budget.

Nattaporn Jatusripitak, an adviser of the Prime Minister’s Office, said the cabinet approved the measure for an additional 99,918 palm oil planters, covering 899,000 rai of farmland.

The measure follows a previous campaign which ended on 31 January 2019, offering 1,500 baht in subsidy per rai of land for a maximum of 15 rai per household.

The previous campaign saw the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives transfer some 2.025 billion baht in subsidies to palm oil planters.