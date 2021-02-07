A Viewers’ Guide to Super Bowl LV Gameday on CBS

The 55th Super Bowl and the 51st modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game, will decide the league champion for the 2020 NFL season. The American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs will play the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.







The game is scheduled to be played on February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the fifth Super Bowl hosted by the Tampa area and the third held at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the fourth time that the Super Bowl was in the same state in back-to-back years; Super Bowl LIV took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.





The Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and the first wild card team to appear in the Super Bowl since the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. In his first season as a player for the Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady will appear in his record 10th Super Bowl. The Chiefs will seek to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady's former team the New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX). Due to COVID-19 protocols limiting stadium capacity to 25,000 fans, this will be the lowest attended Super Bowl.





The game will be televised nationally by CBS. Country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem, while the halftime show will be headlined by Canadian singer The Weekend. (Wikipedia)












