Hilton Pattaya took part in Careers @Hilton Week, an annual global career event showcasing the many opportunities available in the hospitality industry for young job seekers. As part of the program, 45 students and teachers from the Faculty of Management and Tourism, Burapha University in Chonburi recently were shown around the hotel to see the work of the various departments, including the reception, room set-up, the art of folding towels and the F&B department.