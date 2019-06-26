Hilton Pattaya took part in Careers @Hilton Week, an annual global career event showcasing the many opportunities available in the hospitality industry for young job seekers. As part of the program, 45 students and teachers from the Faculty of Management and Tourism, Burapha University in Chonburi recently were shown around the hotel to see the work of the various departments, including the reception, room set-up, the art of folding towels and the F&B department.
Home Social Scene University students take part in 2019 [email protected] Week
Latest Stories
Prostate Cancer again
I make no excuses for running another article on Prostate cancer. Fifty percent of people in Thailand are male and 98 percent of them...
University students take part in 2019 [email protected] Week
Hilton Pattaya took part in Careers @Hilton Week, an annual global career event showcasing the many opportunities available in the hospitality industry for young...
AP Interview: Airbus is ready for pilotless jets – are you?
Le Bourget, France (AP) — The chief salesman for Airbus says his company already has the technology to fly passenger planes without pilots at...
Community Happenings – Friday June 28, 2019 – July 4, 2019
Events The next meeting of Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be held on Sunday, June 30. The PCEC program varies, but usually involves a...
Blood drive at Mike’s Shopping Mall
Mike Shopping Mall hosted a blood drive recently dedicated to HM the late King Rama IX. The event organized for the Thai Red Cross...