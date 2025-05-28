BCCT EEC business panel discussion on Travel & Tourism 13 June 2025.

A must-attend event for anyone in the hotel, hospitality, property, travel and tourism sectors in the Eastern Economic Corridor area. Our three expert panelists will be exploring a wide range of topics including:-

Past, Present & Future Opportunities Key Market Trends Short-Haul Market Opportunities Domestic Shifts Traveler Profiles Market Outlook Hotel Pipeline (next 5 years) Challenges Domestic Market Shortfall Attractions, Events & Golf U-Tapao Development Q&A







Panelists:

Matthew Fryar – General Manager of Avani Pattaya

Simon Angove – General Manager of Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Brendon Meppem – Regional General Manager Thailand Central of IHG Hotels & Resorts and General Manager of Holiday Inn Pattaya

Date: Friday 13th June 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Holiday Inn Pattaya



Entry:

THB 1,100 for BCCT members. Price includes food, soft drinks, beer and wine. Menu

Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]

Booking: online click here or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this. Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable perspectives on the future of travel and tourism in the EEC, and to network with other business professionals in the region.

We look forward to welcoming you!

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

































