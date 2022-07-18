BCCT Eastern Seaboard Dinner with H.E. British Ambassador Mark Gooding OBE

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand is delighted to invite you to attend the BCCT Eastern Seaboard Dinner with British Ambassador H.E. Mark Gooding OBE on Tuesday 19th July, 6-9pm at Avani Pattaya. The Ambassador will provide an update on UK-Thailand relations focusing on business, trade and investment. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with the Ambassador in a small group.

Cost: THB 1,200 for BCCT members and THB 2,400 for non-members including 3-course western set dinner, free flow of beer, wine and soft drinks.

Booking: to book your seat online please click HERE





Payment:

-Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

-Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.





-BCCT Membership vouchers are accepted. Two vouchers or one voucher plus THB 500 per entry. Please note ‘voucher’ in the comment box when you book.

*Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. Thank you for your co-operation*

Event Behaviour Statement: please click HERE







More about the Ambassador:

Mr Mark Gooding OBE is Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand. He started his role in Thailand in July 2021.

Mark joined the FCO in 1999 and has spent his career working mostly on Europe and Asia. His previous FCO roles include Director Covid (Repatriations), Director EU (Future Partnership), Deputy Director Europe, Minister Counsellor (Political) at the British Embassy in Beijing, British Ambassador to Cambodia, British Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary.

Mark holds a Master’s Degree in Modern Languages from Oxford University. He speaks Thai, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, and Spanish. In his spare time, he enjoys running, music and travelling. Mark is married to Dr Christopher McCormick, an education specialist.





