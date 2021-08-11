AXA Insurance Makes Donation to Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind

AXA Thailand General Insurance recently visited the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind to donate funds to help visually-impaired children. The total contribution of 100,000 baht will be used to purchase computers and other electronic equipment that will enable the students to do online learning during the pandemic.







Responding to an appeal for financial help, Claude Seigne, CEO, AXA Thailand GI, received the full support of his staff who also gave their personal contributions for the cause. “This project embodies AXA’s corporate values focusing on social inclusion,” he said. “During these critical times, we hope that this contribution can help the children continue learning and building the skills they need to integrate into the society. Providing them with the right tools and a good e-learning environment is an excellent way to boost their confidence and empower them to become productive members of the society.”



Founded in 1986, the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind is a non-profit charity organization that provides blind and visually-impaired children with an education. They are also taught life skills that can make them more independent and help them reach their potential.























