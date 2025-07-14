(Condo for Sale) View Talay 7 – in Jomtien

View Talay 7 is a beachfront condominium project located in a prime spot on Thappraya Road, adjacent to Dongtan Beach and surrounded by amenities like restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. It is only minutes away from Jomtien Beach, a 5-minute drive from Pattaya Immigration, and less than a 15-minute drive to Pattaya City. Facilities include a large swimming pool with direct beach access, gardens, a fitness center, laundry and cleaning services, parking, CCTV, and 24-hour security. This unit is a studio with 1 bathroom and has 48 sq. m of usable area. It comes fully furnished with a well-appointed European kitchen, living area, dining area, and a large balcony with beautiful city and sea views. This condo is available for sale under foreign name and ready to move in!







View Talay 7 – Studio bed 1 bath in Jomtien (PP11360) (20-05-2025)

High Floor Studio in View Talay 7

Prime beachfront location in Jomtien

Direct private access to Dongtan Beach

High-floor unit with sea-view balcony

Spacious 48 sqm of living space

Available in foreign ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 3.8 m / $ 114k / € 102k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































