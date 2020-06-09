Wobehold any stray shot at Phoenix, Pattaya

PSC Billabong golf

Monday, June 8

Phoenix Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Phoenix on a glorious day for golf. We played the Mountain and Ocean loops again as the Lakes side has been closed for months. Must be serious maintenance issues, but I’m sure it will come back better than ever.







The course was in great condition with good lies on the fairways but wobehold any stray shot into the rough. It was an effort to find and an even bigger effort to get it back onto the short grass.

It got a bit hot on the back nine until we got to the forth on Ocean and on top of the hill where there was a lovely breeze blowing.

Now to the scoring which was very good today with 4 golfers on 36 points. So a count back ensued with the lovely Miss Sasicha taking 3rd place with 17 points on the back nine just being beaten by the man of the moment Sandy Chapo with 18 on the back to take 2nd.

Glyn Davies scored 38 points to take the top spot.

There were four twos coming from Peter Huf, Sandy Chapo, Miss Noodle and Miss Phaeng.





