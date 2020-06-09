Berm built to block flooding to East Pattaya homes

Contractors laying new drainage pipes in East Pattaya built a temporary berm to block storm runoff from flooding homes around Soi Khao Talo.





Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and city engineers joined leaders of the Marbpradu Community June 8 to inspect the progress of the major project to lay drainage pipes, pumps and culverts along the railway-parallel road.

The work continues, but so does the flooding. So heavy machinery was used to build an earthen berm to block water from flowing down, across the railway road and into homes on Soi 3/1 through Soi 3/4 in the community.





