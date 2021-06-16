Tony wins two on the trot at Greenwood Golf Course

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, June 14

Greenwood Golf Course C+B

Stableford

George runs second again!

In this topsy-turvy kind of year we have now, we can never be sure how many golfers will sign up on a particular day.

Having had three of our regulars leave Thailand, headed for their home country, and others just wanting to play only once or twice a week, it was not much of a surprise that we had just eight players out Monday.







However, those eight had an enjoyable day as this golf course was presented in the usual excellent condition. Fairways were as good as they can be and the greens, although slightly slower than usual, having been recently sanded, played truly.

There had been overnight and morning rain so carts were restricted to the paths, but it was mostly in the rough where mud balls were found. The fringes of the greens are usually damp here, any time of year, and today was no exception.







With very few other players out in the morning, our two groups had a clear run, to finish in good time and arrive back to Pattaya early afternoon.

It was only last Friday that Tony Browne broke through for a long overdue win, and showed that it was no fluke by making it two in a row.

Tony scored 35 points to win in a tight countback from the ever present George Mueller who, once again, lost a countback, so taking second spot, and retain his ‘bridesmaid’ title.

As there were so few starters, only two placings were available.





Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Tony Browne (17) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 35 pts

We are not sure if it is a permanent fixture at Greenwood, but that big dark cloud over the course seems to be there whenever we visit.

Overcast conditions made things comfortable and it was only at about the final couple of holes, when the sun popped out from the cloud, that the heat came.

No pressure Tony, but good luck with getting a hat trick of wins.





















