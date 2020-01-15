Thiery Temime wins the day with a fine 37 points

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday, January 13

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

With rain threatening but not arriving while we were on the course at Phoenix, just a light sprinkle arrived after we were showered and having some refreshments.

The course was in fantastic condition as always but the Mountain loop took no prisoners with some of the real golfers only scoring around 10 to 12 points for the nine holes. Only 9 players out of 20 scored more than 30 points total, but it was still a good day out.

It was a different story when we turned the corner and took the Lakes loop on. The scoring on this nine was remarkably better.

There was a three way countback for the minor placing’s between Julie Battersby, Malcolm Adamson and David O’Brien, all scoring 33 points, Julie just missed out in the countback. David O’Brien took third spot and Malcolm Adamson second.

The French connection again came out of the pack to take line honours. Thiery Temime scored a fine 37 points to win the day.

There were two 2s coming from David O’Brien and Julie Battersby but we drank them.