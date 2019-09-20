‘The Admiral’ sails away!

Dave Richardson, a.k.a. ‘The Admiral’, is leaving Pattaya to return to the USA to live on a boat in San Diego, Southern California, which is no surprise as Dave served in the US Navy for 23 years.

During that time he first visited Thailand in 1973 and in November 1990 he moved to Pattaya permanently, playing golf with Caesars Bar on Beach Rd. He is mainly associated with the Kronberg Bar in Soi Diana where he has run golf for 25 years and at its height he was organizing some 10,000 individual rounds a year.

Before moving to its present location, Pattaya Sports Club (PSC) had a small office next to the Kronberg for the convenience of those wanting to join– a major benefit for both parties.

Dave has given great support to PSC Golf, having sat on the Golf Committee for most of his time and introducing many members to the popular PSC monthly tournaments.

When I was informed of Dave leaving Pattaya, I passed this information to a number of people who over the years were familiar with Dave’s activities – Past President and Golf Chairman Tony Oakes and past Golf Chairman Mark West acknowledged the support they received from him during their watch. Mick O’Conner remembers playing with him at Caesars Bar all those years ago,

The PSC members would like to send him all good wishes for the future. Keep in touch Dave!