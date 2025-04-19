Thailand National Sailing Championship 2025 – Day 5 races heat up in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – The fifth day of the Thailand National Sailing Championship took place at the Naval Sailing Center of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, located at Dongtan Bay, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. The competition, held from April 14 to 19, features 211 boats and 229 sailors from Thailand and abroad.

Weather conditions today were favorable, with clear skies, moderate winds of 7–14 knots, and wave heights of approximately one meter.







In the Optimist class, eight races were held today. Sorawit Naksuk, representing the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, maintained the lead with 18 net points. Pailin Charoenphon, also from the association, followed in second place with 20 net points.

In the ILCA 4 class, after completing three races today and nine in total, Parin Sappaying, also from the national association, led with 21 net points.

The ILCA 6 class also saw three races today, bringing the total to nine. Noppatsorn Khunbunjan was in the lead with 15 net points.

In the ILCA 7 class, after three more races today, Worawong Rajaratanarak from the Royal Thai Naval Academy Sailing Club led with 16 net points. In second place was Bawornnan Chanram of the Yacht Racing Association with 19 points, and in third, Htet Lin Zaw from Myanmar with 22 points.

For the 420 class, three races today added to the previous six, totaling nine. Leading the category were skipper Pitiphum Charoenphon and crew Worakarn Saksriklom of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand with just 8 net points. In second were Nor Asma Balqis Binti Rosli and Hadif Muayyad Bin Mohd Husni from Malaysia with 16 points. Third place went to India’s Eklavya Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare with 30 points.

































