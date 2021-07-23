Thai windsurfing duo aiming to spring surprise in tough Olympic competition

Thai windsurfers Siripon Kaewduang-ngam and Natthaphong Phonoppharat will be eyeing places in the top 10 when they launch their Olympic campaigns at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor in Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday.

The two were among the first group of Thai athletes to arrive in Japan last week. The 26-year-old Siripon, a former Youth Olympic Games gold medalist, is making her second appearance at the Olympics after finishing 18th in women’s RS:X at the 2016 Rio Games, while 22-year-old Natthaphong is hoping to improve on his 29th place in the men’s RS:X in his Games debut five years ago.







After a week acclimatizing to the conditions and venue, both hope to at least qualify in the top 10 and perhaps even challenge for a podium spot.

“We have spent time adjusting to the weather conditions. The winds are quite normal. Most of the time, the conditions are similar to Thailand, so we have not faced problems adjusting,” said Natthaphong, four-time SEA Games gold medalist and a silver medalist in the Incheon Asian Games.

To reserve a spot in the final round of 10, both racers need to secure a top-seven finish in each of the four-day heat races (July 25-26 and 28-29). Only the top 10 finishers from each category will qualify for the final race on July 31.

“It will be very tough to win a medal. Deep in my heart, I am hoping to achieve that goal and bring a medal back as a gift for Thai people,” Siripon said.

Complying with Covid-19 safety rules imposed by the host nation had been no problem, both athletes said. They have been cooperating strictly to ensure they stay Covid-free and remain in contention in the Olympiad.



















