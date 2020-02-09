Temime bests handicap, wins at Burapha

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday, Feb. 7 Burapha Stableford

There is something like 300 caddies at Burapha and on Friday there were golfers from every part of the globe vying to tee off. The caddies doing the early shift were coming off the course and going straight back on for the golfers waiting on standby, and with that many golfers it was still just over a four hour round of golf. Mike, a bonus for you and your staff.







We had five groups playing in perfect conditions with a nice breeze and not too hot. We had a few laughs with one golfer and I use that term loosely. In Captain Cripple’s group, he was sliding every putt on the front nine across the side of the hole and when he actually got one straight he left it short. He was a frustrated man for sure.

The scoring was very good with a count back between 3 golfers all on 36 points. Pat Kavanaugh took 4th place, Steve Giles third, and John Locke second. The winner was one of our French connection Thiery Temime with 37 points.

There were two 2s coming from Steve Giles and Thiery Petrement.





