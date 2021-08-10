TAT relaunches special golf tournaments for expats in Thailand

In line with the government’s ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy, which includes the Amazing Thailand SHA project

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will relaunch another tournament, which was expanded from the Minister Cup 2021, for all expat golfers in the Kingdom.







The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series will be held at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket, on 18 August 2021. The tournament aims to promote sports tourism, and in particular golfing experiences in the Kingdom, among expatriate residents. Moreover, the tournament will be organised with the safety and hygienic measures of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, which is used to assess ten types of businesses and also includes sports for tourism.



Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Rathchakitprakarn aims to promote these events to both international and domestic tourists, especially for expats in Thailand, to ensure that the Kingdom remains a preferred destination. He also mentioned that the tournaments are being organised in line with the Royal Thai Government’s ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy under a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, and other tourism-related public and private organisations to build confidence in Thailand’s public health measures against Covid-19 while strengthening the economy with stimulus packages.







To promote tourism destinations and activities to the expat community in the Kingdom, TAT has been showcasing a variety of events through a series of experiential trips and tourism promotions. These have included a trip to Khung Bang Kachao, the “Lung of Bangkok” on 29 August 2020; the Expat Fair 2020 (Expat Travel Deal 2020) at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok on 11-13 September 2020; a trip to Chiang Khan, Loei province on 10-11 October 2020; the Ratchaburi canal tour on 28 November 2020, and the Minister Cup 2021 at the Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani province on 4 April 2021, to name but a few.























