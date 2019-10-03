Sun shines on Blackman

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 23, Bangpakong – Stableford

1st Andrew Blackman (9) 40pts

2nd Stuart Brown (28) 38pts

3rd Barry Oats (30) 38pts

4th Petur Petursson (6) 37pts

It was drizzling rain in Pattaya as the bus and cars set off, but hopes were high for a dryer day than of late. Well the sun certainly shone on Andrew Blackman as he recorded a convincing win, racking up 40 points in his final outing this trip.

Second place became a tussle between two high handicappers as Stu Brown and Barry Oats both had 38 points. Stu had the better back nine. Petur Petursson rounded out the placings with an excellent 37 points off his handicap of six to record the lowest gross of the day.

Near pins went to Andrew Blackman (A flight), Takeshi Hakozaki (A flight), Stu Brown (B flight),

Consolation ‘best nines’ by non-winners came from Stuart Thompson (front, 16pts) and Rowan Lucas (back, 20pts).

Friday, Sept. 27, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Takeshi Hakozaki (14) 38pts

2nd George Mueller (15) 36pts

3rd Phil Davies (13) 35pts

4th Andrew Purdie (10) 35pts

In contrast to our previous game, it was back to our, currently, usual numbers as twenty three golfers headed for Pattavia.

Weather was fine and stayed that way for all but the final group which had some drizzle approaching the last hole. Once again the course was in immaculate condition and the greens are still sensibly paced, but we need to be aware of lots of tricky contours

The scores were on the low side of usual here, but golf journeyman Takeshi Hakozaki found enough of the course to his liking to have 38 points on his card at the end. Takeshi is a consistent golfer and this was not his first Green Jacket.

George Mueller who had a day we know he is capable of, but not regularly enough, came in second with 36 points. Then Phil Davies won a countback over Andrew Purdie for third place, both with good scores of 35 points.

Near pins went to Andrew Purdie (A flight), Kevin LaBar (A flight), Bill Stewart (B flight), and once again one green failed to attract a ball.

Keith Melbourne returned from the UK with a nice bottle of drink with a Black Label, which he put up for a prize. Thank You Keith, from Rowan Lucas who won the long putt contest and the bottle.

Consolation ‘best nines’ were posted by Petur Petursson (front, 19pts) and Steve Jones (back, 20pts).

Rowan Lucas, a visitor from Australia, had a mixed day. Winning the long putt wasn’t his only claim to fame as he also had the worst score for the day and was presented with the “wig”.