Strong Thai showing at 2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

16 August 2021 – Ariya Jutanugarn and Atthaya Thitikul narrowly missed out on 2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open victory after Ryann O’Toole closed out an incredible round of 64 to win her first LPGA title.

Atthaya Thitikul was only one stroke behind the leaders going into the final round at the Dumbarnie Links. After a final round of 66 with eight birdies, she finished tied for second place alongside New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.







The 18-year old was proud of her performance and has her sights set on obtaining an LPGA card – “I putted pretty well today and hit a pretty solid round. … 6-under, but wasn’t enough for the win. I know I tried my best and I’m proud of myself. I will say I just feel good. My focus for this year, trying to improve every day and then trying to get an LPGA member card.”

Former world no 1, Ariya Jutanugarn had an impressive final round that saw an eagle on the 2nd hole and three birdies on the back nine to leave her at -13 and in solo fourth place. Ariya has become fond of links golf after a great performance this week – “I would say I really enjoy playing links right now because I feel like it’s really interesting and a real challenge. (A lot) depends on the weather and it’s so much fun. This week I felt like I had a pretty good experience.”

Jasmine Suwannapura’s 69, which included seven birdies, left her at -7 in a tie for 15th place. The 2020 AIG Women’s Open runner-up found the week to be a great learning experience – “I haven’t really played on a windy golf course before. We only play in Scotland for two weeks a year, so to be able to come back here and play really a windy course and the links course, it was really fun for me. So this week, I learned that my hybrid can go 130-yards, which is really rare for me. But yeah, we just have to adapt and get better, be better and learn from each shot.”

The other Thais on the leader board included Pajaree Anannarukarn, who finished T22 after a second consecutive 69, and Patty Tavatanakit, who shot a superb final round of 67, which included two eagles and two birdies to finish at T27.







Thai Trust Golf invite Prima Thammaraks posted a third consecutive 72 to finish at -2, which was also enough to seal for her the 5th qualifying spot for next week’s AIG Women’s Open. It will be her second appearance in the Women’s Open. Thammaraks explained, “To be able to play my second British Open would be amazing. I played my first one here and that’s still one of my favourite things to do. Coming here, I didn’t really think that I was going to stay and play another one. But what a way to spend my off week. I am so grateful to Trust Golf for the invite here as I had a great week here at Dumbarnie and it has led me to qualify for Carnoustie, too!”

Photo credits: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
































