Steve Moxey was the best on Wednesday, scoring 34 points for his second win in a week.

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Wednesday, April 21

Bangpra

Stableford

The headline conveys the experience of most of our seventeen Links players on this very hot and tiring day at Bangpra.

The course is in very good condition with manicured fairways and the usual slick, but true, greens. Most tee boxes, for some reason, have been allowed to grow somewhat longer than usual so we would expect the mowers to sort that pretty soon.







There was plenty of cloud around again, but not as threatening as the past couple of games, but it was hot, with little to no breeze. This could, we hope, explain the very low scoring.

Steve Moxey was the best of them, scoring 34 points, for his second win in a week.

Mark On was right there in the placings again and, even with only 32 points, took second spot.



Nigel Harrison had a big crash a couple of days ago but made a comeback to score 31 points, not a big score but enough for third place.

Peter Lacey and George Mueller both scored 30 points and Peter grabbed fourth spot in a countback over George.







Winners at Bangpra

1st Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Mark On (9) – 32 pts

3rd Place – Nigel Harrison (17) – 31 pts

4th Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 30 pts c/back

5th Place – George Mueller (14) – 30 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Martin Patch – 17 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Donal McGuigan – 18 pts







Bangpra had brought back the special voucher price of 1200 baht all-in which is greatly appreciated. So, even if it was a hard day at the office, that price at least, compensated.

All groups were finished in good time and we made an early return to Links Bar for presentations before everyone headed off to wherever they go.





















