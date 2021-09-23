South Korea’s Ambassador presents gifts to Thailand’s Paralympic medalist and coach

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Lee Wook-heon on Wednesday met Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist Kwansuda Phuangkitcha and national para-taekwondo team coach Shin Young-kyun, and presented bunch of flowers and various gifts, including Hanbok (Korean traditional clothes) and training shoes.







On this ceremony, the ambassador congratulated Kwansuda’s first medal in Thailand’s para-taekwondo history, followed by Panipak’s first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic 2020. As the national para-taekwondo team coach Shin is also from Korea like coach Choi, both coaches made Thailand’s sport history with Thai players and contributed to the increasing popularity of Taekwondo in Thailand.



September 21 is ‘Chuseok’, the traditional Thanksgiving Day for Koreans to celebrate the harvest with the family. The ambassador presented the training shoes for the player Kwansuda and helped to tie her shoes as she lost one hand by the fire when two years old. He hoped that the player Kwansuda keeps training hard with the shoes.







“We believe that the friendship and cultural exchange between Korea and Thailand can get more synergy, such as the incredible popularity on the world about ‘Thainess’ in the music video of Blackpink’s Lisa, the first gold medal in Thailand’s taekwondo and the first medal in Thailand’s para-taekwondo by cooperation between the Korean coach and Thai players”, he said.







The ceremony held with the opening event of the ‘Online K-Pop Academy’ by the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand (KCC Thailand).

KCC’s ‘Online K-Pop Academy’ has been operated for the second time. The first one successfully completed its 4-weeks course on Sept 7 with 1,000 students per each class.

On this online class, Ms. Park, Jun-hee, who choreographed for popular K-pop idols such as GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, WekiMeki, and famous TV show ‘Produce101’ by Mnet Korea, teaches the real K-pop dance and Mr. Kevin Yoon, the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment, takes the vocal class.

After the pre-registration started on Sept 6, over 2,000 students per class finished the enrollment in a few days. (TNA)

































