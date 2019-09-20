Sa supreme at Green Valley

PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar

Monday, Sept. 16, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Phoenix today and we played the Mountain and Ocean nines from the white markers under threatening skies, which apart from a few drops of rain on a couple of holes that was all we got.

Almost all the guys scored 30 points or better with there being a countback for the minor podium places between Serge Straeten and Tim Knight, with Tim taking second and Serge third. Rick Culley streeted the field with a dashing 40 points. There were no ‘2’s recorded.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, Green Valley – Stableford

A wet golf course, the result of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by some hot sunshine made for a very humid day. The humidity did not stop some spectacular rounds though, especially from the ladies.

Miss Porn (H/cap 20) occupied 3rd place with 36 points despite 2 blobs in her round. Miss May (12) started with a double bogey and just an ordinary 9 holes for 16 points but she pulled her metaphorical socks up at the turn to record 5 pars and 2 birdies for a magnificent level par back nine and 40 points only to finish in 2nd place behind Miss Sa (18). Her excellent 41 points included a blob and double bogey on the way out but 8 pars in her round gave her an 85 gross score and 1st place.

The men, as usual, could not compete with the ladies’ performances but Kevin Wild (25) did his best, outstripping the rest of the field by 5 points and could have been better but for 4 one-pointers on the back nine. In 2nd place was Shaun Merriman (10) who won a three-way countback with 19 points on the homeward trip, which included 5 pars, relegating Auke Engelkes (11) into 3rd place mainly due to only 8 points in his last 5 holes.

By way of consolation, Auke did have a birdie on a par-3 to share the ‘2’s plaudits with Tony Oaks.