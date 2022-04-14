Royal British Legion Poppy Golf Tournament April 22 Pattana Golf Club

The Much delayed and postponed Poppy Golf Tournament will now take place at Pattana Golf Club, on Friday 22nd April. We had hoped to have this event last year to coincide with the Royal British Legions centenary, but like many things restrictions made this impossible. The proceeds from this event go towards the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal and the Thai Military Veterans Organisation.







The format of the Tournament is 2 person scramble with a 2 tee start at 09:00

For many years the British Military Veterans in this area have had a close relationship with their Thai counterparts, Attending the Thai Veterans Day services, and contributing to their Organisation to help support Thai Veterans. We hope to have a good turnout for this event to enable us to continue this support.

Any Players wishing to take part, or any company who wishes to sponsor this event please contact George Barrie on 0812675053.





























