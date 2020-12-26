Ritchie & Tusing runaway winners at Pattana Golf Club and Resort

PSC Golf from Apples Irish Bar

On Tuesday the 18th we played at Mountain Shadow where the course was in excellent condition. There were just two 2s, Paul Greenaway and Tom Gorey, who pickpocketed Paul on the 17th.

In 2nd place with 35pts was the in-form Paul Greenaway (12). The winner on the day with a very good 36pts and a regular visitor to the podium was Galway man and incoming Captain Gerry Conway.







On Tuesday 22nd we had a good turnout of 4 groups. The course was in lovely condition and this was reflected in some hot scoring.

There were 3 twos, Jim Reid, Tom Gorey and Rory Gilpin.

In 3rd place with a very good 38pts was newcomer Gavin Perfect (13). In 2nd place with a terrific 42pts was a stunned Rory Gilpin. The winner on the day by countback, taking top spot with a better back 9, was Paul “purple patch” Greenaway (12).

On Christmas Eve we had a super turnout of 36 golfers for our two person multiplier at Pattana. The A+C nines were in very good condition. It was great to see so many golfers in Christmas attire.



The prize for the most appropriately dressed golfer went to Rory “another envelope” Gilpin who looked great in his plus fours.

The winners of the wooden spoon with a humbug 40pts were Peter Rooke and Paul Davies.

In 4th place with 63pts were Rudy Regenass and Graham “mine’s a pint” Beaumont. In 3rd place with 64pts were the bookie’s favourites, Paul Greenaway and Stan “who bought that” Rees. In 2nd place with 68pts were Captain and Vice-Captain Ian “we are not gelling today” Corica and Gerry Conway.

But the runaway winners on the day with a terrific 89pts were Gary “I don’t like this format” Ritchie and rookie Randy Tusing.















