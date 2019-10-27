Recent travails continue

PSC Golf with the Bunker Boys

Monday, October 21st

Pattaya Country Club

Stableford

1st Gerry Cooney (18) 34 points

2nd Gavin Lang (18) 32 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 31 points

Near pins Bob Lloyd, Gavin Lang, Gerry Cooney, & Michael Brett

“When troubles come, they come not single spies but in battalions,” thus wrote Shakespeare many years ago. Just when we thought it was as bad as it could get last Friday, it was a case of “you ain’t seen nothing yet”. On Monday we were out behind two three balls, young lads who were obviously new to golf with no knowledge of the game or etiquette thereof. As a result, all we could do was grin and bear it as another slow round unfolded. At least we were out in the fresh air and sunshine with nothing else to worry about. The course was in ok condition and the weather fine.

For the third game in a row, Gerry Cooney took first place with thirty-four points. Surely he has a wall to build somewhere upcountry. Second went to Gavin Lang on a short visit with a score of thirty-two and third went to Michael Brett on thirty-one after another abysmal day with the putter. So much for the Scotty Cameron putter being the answer, or could it be something else.

Wednesday, October 23rd

Plutaluang North & West

Stableford

1st Ken Davidson (24) 30 points

2nd Gerry Cooney (18) 30 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 27 points

Near pins Ken Davidson, Gerry Cooney, Jimmy Carr, and Michael Brett.

Somebody at the Bunker Boys must have smashed a mirror as our recent travails continued. Our booking at Eastern Star had been canceled without notice. We were offered a game at an increased holiday rate, an offer we had little difficulty rejecting. Instead, we made our way to Plutaluang where we had a choice of courses. As we played South & East our last two visits we opted for a change and played North and West. We had a pleasant round until the fourteenth when the rain came, not heavy enough to stop play, just enough to make everyone uncomfortable.

It was looking like we would have had a four in a row from Gerry Cooney as he got off to a fast start. However, Ken Davidson stormed home with nineteen on the back nine to relegate him to second place on countback, both with thirty points. Another sad day with the putter confined Michael Brett to third.

Friday, October 25th

Greenwood C & B.

Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 35 points

2nd Stuart Brown (7) 34 points

3rd Gerry Cooney (18) 32 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr & Michael Brett.

Finally, the spell is broken, after over a week of drama, we had an uneventful day of golf to finish the week at Greenwood. We were allocated the C & B nines which were both in fine condition despite the greens having recently been cored and sanded. The day was extremely hot and humid so fatigue became a factor late in the game.

Are we seeing the return of Jimmy Carr to form just in time for the club championship or is he peaking too soon? Only time will tell. Today Jimmy put in a fine round and got better as the round progressed to take first place with thirty-five points. Second went to the ever consistent Stuart Brown one adrift and Gerry Cooney closed out the scoring with thirty-two.

After a lazy few weeks away from golf Les Cobban returned and wished he hadn’t, having a round to forget and losing all three sixes, a real tragedy for a Scotsman.