Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020 at Thai Polo Equestrian Club

B.Grimm is hosting the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020 taking place on Saturday 22 February, at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club Pattaya, this marks the eleventh return of the annual tournament.





While the pink theme and all-ladies ensemble make for a unmissable affair, the Pink Polo holds special significance for its charitable cause. This year, all proceeds from the event will be donated to The Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, aimed towards supporting women in their fight against Breast Cancer, as well as raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer screening. The main highlight of the event are ladies matches between the participating teams ; Thai Polo, La Familia team, Marengo, and Ethiopian Airlines team.

Pink Polo is also known for providing spectators with a fun and eventful Saturday such as Marching Band performance, Horseback Fashion Show, Yorkshire Terrier Club Thailand dog show.

Donations of THB1,000 gets you a wristband, covering lunch and drinks during the event, along with a Pink Polo limited edition gift. Seatings are based on first come first serve availability.

We also offer a table reservation at 15,000 baht for 10 pax which includes 1 bottle complimentary wine and a reserved table near the field area.RSVP: [email protected]

