Pratt climbs to the top

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, Sept. 10, Pattavia – Stableford

On Tuesday we went to Pattavia and, as always, were surprised by the quality of this course which was in a very good condition.

Nothing could stop Jonathan Pratt today as he played a very solid round and won with 41 stableford points. John Feeney was also in good shape and followed with 37 points.

The near pin awards went to Dave Smith and Jonathan Pratt.

Thursday, Sept. 12, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

We stayed close to the city and went to Pattaya Country Club for a game on Thursday. It was a beautiful day with sun and a nice cool breeze and the course was in good condition.

Today we put our single handicappers, Jonathan Pratt and Dave Smith (both 7.4) in the same group to see who could best handle the pressure of direct confrontation. Jonathan proved to be the most consistent on this day and won with 38 points. Dave was second with 32 points, beating John Feeney and Brett Gale on the countback.

The near pins were claimed by Stan Rees, Paddy Devereux and Brett Gale.