Phermphon wins three Jet Ski World Cup trophies at Jomtien

Phermphon Teerapatpantch won three trophies to become the first Thai overall champion in the Thai Airways Jet Ski World Cup held over the weekend off Jomtien Beach.

Phermphon took home the World Champion, Royal and Pro-Am Runabout 1100 Open category trophies at the Dec. 5-8 competition. Other Thai riders, Suphathat Footrakul and Supuk Settura, also won trophies in their respective divisions. France won 2 trophies, Denmark, USA, and Japan each won 1 trophy.

Kongsak Yodmanee of the Sports Authority of Thailand claimed this year’s competition was the biggest yet with 8,000 people watching the races and the bikini each day.