Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report May 2-6

Monday, May 2nd

Treasure Hill Golf Club

1st Craig Dows (4) 39 points

2nd Keith Hemmings (26) 35 points

3rd Niall Glover (14) 35 points

Near pins Michael Brett, & Craig Dows X 2.



A curious situation today at Treasure Hill where the cost to walk was the same as the all-in fee so naturally, everybody had carts. The course looked very busy with the car park full when we arrived, so so started on the back nine. Luckily we had no holdups and finished a very quick round, at least the lead group did, the last group was about an hour later in finishing.







As usual Treasure Hill Golf Club played tough with only Craig Dows mastering the course with an exceptional round of thirty-nine points, a round littered with birdies. Keith Hemmings edged out Niall Glover for second place despite playing in a painfully slow group. Craig Dows is the current master of the near-pin competition taking two with one other going to Michael Brett.







Wednesday, May 4th

Pattaya Country Club, White tees.

1st Jay Babin (23) 41 points

2nd Perry Seehoo (1) 40 points

3rd Bill Richardson (13) 40 points

4th Niall Glover (14) 38 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Bill Richardson, Roger Tuohy, & Paul Smith.

Yet another Thai public holiday meant a crowded course, a slow round, and naturally an increase in the green fees. Groups of six and more could be seen all over the course so naturally a late finish. No complaints about the quality of the course which was in excellent condition as it has been since the fairways were returfed.





A good field of twenty meant competition for places was keen with several excellent scores returned. Top of the heap was Jay Babin who seems to have a penchant for good scores at this course, today his second forty-one points in recent outings. Making his second appearance with the Bunker Boys Perry Seehoo took second place on countback from debutant Bill Richardson, both with a very solid forty points. Niall Glover took fourth on thirty-eight, perhaps playing off the white tees made the course a bit too easy for many, with several other scores on or over thirty-six. Near pins went to Bill Richardson, Roger Tuohy, Niall Glover, and of course Paul Smith.



Friday, May 6th

Pattavia Century Golf Club

1st Les Cobban (9) 38 points

2nd Roger Tuohy (12) 37 points

3rd Keith Hemmings (25) 37 points

Near pins Kob Glover, Roger Tuohy, & Jimmy Carr.







We were confronted with a major obstacle today even before play started, i.e. getting to the course. There was no access from the highway to either of the two roads leading to the course, eventually, we had to go to the u-turn past Greenwood before we could find ourselves on the southbound lane to get to the access roads. On arrival, we found the course completely empty with nobody to be seen in any direction, as a result, we had a clear run with the lead group back in the clubhouse in three hours and fifteen minutes despite two of the group walking.







The course was in decent condition with the greens yet again not as fast as we have come to expect. For the most part, scoring was fairly good with Les Cobban taking first place with a fine round of thirty-eight points. The dynamic duo of Roger Tuohy and Keith Hemmings were second and third in that order having been separated on countback. Kob Glover was back on the near pin trail taking one today with Jimmy Carr and Roger Tuohy taking one each. But for some very indifferent putting, Roger should have won the day and scored over forty points, which goes to show how vital putting is to the overall game.

































