Pattaya Cricket Club defeat Kerala CC by 8 wickets

Wez Masterton gets 105 Not Out

Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) played Kerala Strikers Cricket Club in Round 12 of the 25 over RBSC Cup on 14 March at Pattana Sports Resort. Kerala, renowned as big hitters and accurate bowlers, fell to a resurgent and destructive PCC, who bowled them out for 142 in 24 overs. Wez Masterton hit 105 not out from just 56 balls to helped PCC to a victory by 8 wickets in 17 overs.



Kerala won the toss and chose to bat. PCC’s plan was to contain the Kerala batsmen as wickets were likely to be scarce. It didn’t quite turn out that way. Ryan Driver and Matt Harkness opened the bowling against Srepkanth Bhavadasan and Rajesh Nair. Ryan was very tidy in the early overs and although Matt was more expensive, he bowled Rajesh with a good inswinger on his 3rd ball for a duck. Srepkanth, joined by Ratheesh Koyadan, both kept the scoreboard ticking along nicely with most runs being conceded by Matt Harkness and Ian Liddell.







Wez Masterton, also expensive, was the next to strike in his first over when Ratheesh (21) was caught in the deep by Ian Liddell and the score on 59. Prashant continued with Srepkanth and both batted well until Andy Emery bowled Srepkanth for 39 in the 14th over and Kerala were 87 for 3. Naveen supported Prashant and again the scoreboard chugged away at 6 an over.

Chris Lindop had success in his 5th and final over when Naveen (17) skied a ball which Dan Allen ran a long way for a brilliant diving catch. Ryan Driver returned to the attack and had immediate success when Prashant (42) was superbly caught by Luke Stokes. Kerala were 125 for 4 from 20 overs and a batting collapse of tsunami-like proportions ensued. The next 6 wickets fell for 17 runs with Matt Harkness taking 3, ending on 26 for 4 from 4, whilst Ryan had Bibin (5) superbly caught by Simon Philbrook at deep mid-on. PCC’s fielding had been extraordinarily good. Kerala were stunned and all out for 142 from 24 overs.







Stunned, they were about to be knocked unconscious! Wez and Matt opened as usual and Wez (unusually) didn’t try to get caught off the first ball! Instead, he went on the rampage. It was brutal. There were some swings and misses, but it was mainly boundaries (Wez doesn’t like running), 14 4’s and 5 6’s for 105 not out and Man of the Match.

Matt was trying to support but miss-timed a ball and got caught at mid-off by Prashant for a duck. Ryan Driver went out and did his usual classy batting until caught by Rajesh off Jijamon for 12. It didn’t matter as PCC were 85 for 2 after 11 overs and cruising. Dan Allen took the crease to support Wez and added a steady 15 not out before PCC finished on 147 for 2 and a win by 8 wickets off 17 overs.

For all the cricket lovers out there, please come to support PCC at the Pattana Sports Resort. Cold drinks and food available. PCC’s next game at PSR is on 28th March at 1 pm.













