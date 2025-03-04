Pattaya CC bashes the Bangkok Blues CC by 105 runs and keep a beady eye on the Div A Trophy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya CC travelled away again to the Thai Cricket Ground for their final league match of the season against the Bangkok Blues CC on 16 Feb 2025. Both teams were on 10 points having lost 2 games apiece with PCC in 3rd place due to a higher nett run-rate and BBCC in 4th. The Kerala Tuskers are in top spot, but the Kerala Strikers have one game to play, so 2nd and 3rd places are still up for grabs, but should there be a tie, PCC have by far the best nett run-rate.







A betting man might have thought this was going to be a tight match with much hinging on a good all-round performance and making the fewest mistakes, but that was not quite how it unfolded. PCC’s batting was extremely solid with Luke Stokes scoring 60 and Andre Human scoring 57 not out, but BBCC dropped too many catches. On the other hand, PCC’s bowling was generally accurate and tidy except for a few wayward overs and again, too many extras, but their fielding was excellent. BBCC were never in this match and by the time the MotM presentation was due, they had already gone home.

Andy Emery conducted the toss with Masud Anwar, standing in for Kamlesh Singh, and having won, decided that PCC would bat first. Luke Stokes and Mike Gerit, often confused with Ben Walter at long distances, went out to face Hasnain Bhukari and Pradeep Maurya. The second over saw Mike fail to judge the length of Pradeep’s low bouncing quick ball and lost his off stump for 1, a poor start, but Ben Walter, who replaced him, was not going to be phased. A tense contest developed between the protagonists. 27 for 1 after 5 overs, honours even.



Masud Anwar and Kamlesh took over the bowling and gave more than a little latitude to Luke and Ben to get more boundaries and the score progressed to 64 for 1 after 10 overs. Honours sliding towards PCC. The 11th over saw Mohammed Umar enter the attack as Ben failed to time a full toss and it went down Masud’s throat at long-off for 30 runs. 70 for 2 after 11 overs and Andre Human went in to support Luke.

Kamlesh missed a caught and bowled chance when Andre was on 8 and this proved to be very costly. Kamlesh’s tidy bowling slowed the run rate a little, but no more wickets were lost before drinks at 15 overs – 96 for 2 and a decent score with wickets to burn. 10 off the first over after drinks and Rohan Nayyar entered the attack. Luke hit a leg sweep for 4 but the next ball was a deceptively different, devious delivery. A top edge flighted the ball to Hasnain and Luke went for 60. 126 for 3 after 18 overs.







Habby Singh took his place with the intention of knocking the leather off the ball. Boundaries galore to Habby and Andre as the score scorched along at almost 10 per over. 140/3 by the 20th and the onslaught continued as Hasnain was hit for 18. Pradeep returned in the 23rd over and his first ball clipped the stump and Habby went for 20, 173 for 4 after 23. Karan Mehta, the smash-bang-wallop specialist arrived, and was dropped twice in the 24th over but still managed 28 runs not out off 13 balls, whilst Andre finished on 57 not out from 40 balls. This was a slightly above par score and BBCC were going to struggle to chase it.

Masud and Abdul Rehman took the crease to face Andre. Just 5 off the over and then Habby seemed to forget about line and length as he was hit for 16. Andre restored a semblance of order with a superb caught and bowled as Masud was dismissed for 16. 27 for 1 in the 3rd. Habby’s next over was also wayward and he was removed from the attack. Andre’s 3rd over, the 5th, saw Abdul sky a ball to Luke at mid-off for 10 and BBCC were 37 for 2.







Vishnu roared into the match with immediate effect as Manish Sexana went for 5 after hearing the clattering of woodwork. 43 for 3 after 6. It was not long before Anas Sharif was run out by Vishnu and Ben Walter trying for a 2nd run that was never there. 49 for 4 off 7 overs and someone from BBCC needed to steady the ship. Nobody was to be found as Vinay Rao was the next victim, bowled by Ben for 1 and 59 for 5 off 10.

This match was not going to last and the writing was on the wall. Kamlesh soon followed as Ben gained a wicket maiden and the run rate slowed to 3.5 an over. Marcus Chalkey and Ben kept things tight and restricted BBCC to 73 for 6 by drinks, some 20 runs and 4 wickets adrift. Pradeep and Mohammed Umar made a spirited effort against some loose bowling from Marcus and Andy Emery, but both took wickets, those of Pradeep for 19, LBW to Marcus and Mohammed to Andy for 21, caught by Terry Pavia. Terry took the last wicket, that of Rohan, LBW for a duck and BBCC were all out for 101 and a loss by 105 runs.







That was a convincing victory by PCC and bodes well if the teams meet again in the Eliminator, but for the time being PCC remain 2nd and have their beady eye on the Div A Trophy for the 3rd time.

The MotM was awarded to Andre Human and presented by Andy Emery.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar, and the Pattaya Sports Club for their support and assistance.



































