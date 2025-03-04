Alcohol sales allowed on major Buddhist holidays in select locations

PATTAYA, Thailand – The National Alcohol Policy Committee has approved a relaxation of alcohol sales restrictions on major Buddhist holidays, allowing sales in hotels, entertainment venues, international airports, and designated special event locations. However, sales will remain prohibited in other general areas. The new regulation is expected to be implemented before Visakha Bucha Day on May 11.







Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong, who also serves as Minister of Digital Economy and Society and chair of the committee, announced the decision after a meeting at Government House on March 4. The committee agreed to maintain the ban on alcohol sales on five major Buddhist holidays:

– Makha Bucha Day

– Visakha Bucha Day

– Asalha Bucha Day

– Buddhist Lent Day (Khao Phansa)

– End of Buddhist Lent Day (Ok Phansa)



Exceptions for Alcohol Sales

Under the new guidelines, alcohol sales will be permitted in the following locations:

International airports – Only within buildings serving international travelers. Licensed entertainment venues – Establishments operating under the Entertainment Venue Act.







3.Tourist-focused establishments – Venues similar to entertainment venues, located in designated tourist areas as determined by the Minister of Public Health in consultation with the Minister of Interior.

Hotels – As permitted under the Hotel Act.

The decision aims to support tourism and hospitality businesses while maintaining religious and cultural respect. The policy is expected to be officially enforced before the upcoming Visakha Bucha Day.























