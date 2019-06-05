O’Sullivan back with a bang

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, May 26, Green Valley – Stableford

Only 1 division today as low season is now in full swing, It was overcast so it kept the temperatures down a bit. The course was in a bit better condition today as some rain had fallen in the area but there were still lots of bare patches about.

It had been a while but a welcome return to form saw Kevin O’Sullivan (15) as a clear runaway winner today, with having 42 points. Second place went to Pete Seil (5) on 37 points and in third was Kevyn Wright (10) with 36. Fourth spot was decided on a countback on 35 points that went to the last 3 holes; Stuart Brown (7) took the money, leaving Paul Butler out of the places.

Jerry Sweetnam & Pete Seil had the only 2’s for the day.

Tuesday, May 28, Laem Chabang – Stableford

We made what was a rare visit here to Leam Chabang today and found the course to be in what was probably the best condition we have ever seen it, and that is saying something about this beautiful course. Although it is a bit more expensive here than most other courses the general consensus was that it is well worth the bit extra as it is such a magnificent golfing venue.

Today we played the B and C nines and Gerry Hannan (13), who was also celebrating his birthday, marked the day in style as he had what was one of our best scores in a very long time and he was a clear winner with an excellent forty-three points. Also posting another excellent score but only good enough for second today was Jerry Sweetnam (9) with forty points. Shaun Merriman (11) came third with a more modest thirty five and we had no 2’s today.

Thursday, May 30, Burapha – Stableford

We were on the B & D nines today and after overnight rain there were no carts allowed on the course, just cart paths only. The wet conditions meant no run and missing the fairway the ball was in thick rough. The greens were in good condition though.

It was a tight leaderboard today with 3 players all on 36 points. The countback went to the last 6 holes and here Glenn Armitstead (16) took the honours over Daryl Burket (13) and Jerry Sweetnam (9). Gerry Hannan (13) completed the podium on fourth with 35 points.

We had three 2s today, from Michael Healy, Gerry Hannan & Daryl Burkett.