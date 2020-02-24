Noddy Moyle plays his socks off at Burapha Golf Club near Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Friday, Feb. 21 Burapha A & B Stableford

Burapha A and B loops today on a day when there didn’t seem to be as many players as usual. The course is in spectacular condition with great greens to putt on and that was the comment from 2 members of the Royal Fremantle Golf Club, one a previous club captain that joined us Friday.





On the drive to the course it was blowing a gale and the thinking was the ball will be coming back to us if we play into it. But that wasn’t the case, as it died down and just became a pleasant day for golf.

Only a small field of 3 groups. The scoring was a bit ordinary apart from 2 players who seemed to handle the course OK.

There was a count back between Gary Leslie and Jean Louis, both on 34 points, with Gary being beaten into 4th place and Jean Louis taking 3rd. Dave Bramley took 2nd spot with 37 points, but the little fella in the middle of the photo Noddy Moyle played his socks off to score 40 points. A great game mate.

There were no two’s recorded.

