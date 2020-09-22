No twos at Phoenix Gold Pattaya

PSC Billabong golf

Monday, 21st Sept.

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

With all the rain around it was cart paths only for Phoenix Gold Monday, which made for hard work for the likes of Captain Cripple. His score on the front nine holes was a grand 6 points total, but he made up for it on the back with 14. But the carts were allowed in the rough, and it did make a difference.







Even with all the rain, the course was in great condition. With just three groups playing it was just an easy round with no holdups. It took about three hours to finish and get to the locker room.

The scoring was reasonable with Tim Knight taking 3rd spot with 33 points. Glyn Davies (who is our resident bridesmaid at the moment) took 2nd spot again with 35 points, and the man of the moment mister consistency Thiery Petrement took the top spot again with 36 points.

There were no twos recorded.







