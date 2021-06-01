No countbacks needed – George wins at Khao Kheow Golf Club

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, May 31

Khao Kheow Country Club C+A

Stableford

George Mueller has lost a couple of countbacks recently but, on this day, countbacks were not needed for George to win handsomely by five points from the nearest contender.







Playing from the shorter white tees suited him nicely and 40 points was the result.

Frenchman, Chris Alanices, took second place at our most recent visit here, and did so again by winning a countback over consistent Mike Tottenham. Both scored a handy 35 points.







John Gray is preparing to leave us after a short visit and took fourth place on a score of 33 points.

Dave Arataki had a great front nine with 20 points, but something went wrong on the next nine, so he gets the consolation.

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – George Mueller (16) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Chris Alanices (24) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – John Gray (23) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Dave Arataki – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Ben Herbert – 18 pts c/back x 3

Khao Kheow golf course is in very good condition considering that it is one of the busier courses around. Fairways are well grassed and the rough, behind the first cut, is pretty wild.

The greens appear to have been cored and sanded recently and look a bit patchy, but did not affect the way they played, albeit a little slower than usual.







The weather was, to say the least, quite pleasant for playing golf. A nice breeze, strong at times, kept our 15 players quite comfortable and, although mostly overcast, never threatened rain.

Our first group, a three ball, got through the first nine in quick time, but then ran up behind two slow groups, who somehow had appeared on the A course. The pace, from there on, slowed considerably.



















