Mark from Hemmingways Pattaya becomes new winner in Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event

The 6th holding of the Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event was held at Champions Bar in Rompho Market on the 18th of December. It was another highly successful evening with 6,500 baht raised for the distribution of free food for the local people of Jomtien.







Bart and Anne from Enjoy Paradise sent their apologies but there was a welcome return from Mark of Hemmingways. As always, Karl and Nuch from J Bar were present to support the event but Karl was unable to play because of a shoulder injury which prevented him from using his pool cue. It should be said that his injury did not prevent him from holding beer bottles.

The format for the event was changed slightly to incorporate two finals. Whereas previous events saw the winner of the losers section playing the winner of the winners section in the final, it was decided to have two finals with the trophy going to the winner of the winners section.





The first round saw many of the pre-tournament favourites fall. Ivan Gulenko, the holder of the trophy, of Old Town was defeated by the night’s hostess Wasana, whilst Marc, the host of the event, also fell at the first fence. Marc and Ivan were later to meet in the final of the losers section with Marc coming out victorious.

The final of the winners section saw two new faces with Mark from Hemmingways facing off against Billy of the Clansman. These two played a practice game before the event with Mark clearing the table. The best of three final was a much closer affair, however, with Billy taking an early lead. However, it was Mark who was victorious when he won the next two frames.

As always, raffles were donated. Thanks to Richmond Bar, Happy Bou, Old Town, Champions, Clansman, J Bar and Hemmingways for their donations.

The fortnightly Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc., with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population. The total raised now is 41,973 baht.









Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to Marc and Wasana and the staff of Champions for hosting the event.

Because of the forthcoming seasonal activities, the next event with be held on Friday, the 8th of January, at Sabines, Soi Bun Kanchana 4.







