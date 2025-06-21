Mabprachan Golf Society enjoys big moments at Greenwood and Khao Kheow despite small turnouts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tuesday, June 10 – Last week’s first outing took the Mabprachan Golf Society to Greenwood, where five committed players took on the B & C loops. Yes, just five – a modest turnout, but with energy levels that made up for the numbers.

The skies were overcast and the humidity high, making conditions tricky, especially for anyone wearing a glove. Despite the muggy weather, the course was in excellent shape — maybe a bit too good. Greenwood’s well-kept fairways and challenging layout reminded everyone that it’s no pushover.







In the end, it was a tight finish. Neale Savery emerged victorious with 34 Stableford points, just edging past Sam Jeffery by one point. Whether it was a bit of good fortune or a fortunate bounce, Neale found the edge when it mattered. No near pins were claimed, and the dreaded wooden spoon was absent again — possibly on vacation.

The day wrapped up in fine form back at My Bar, where the mood shifted from competitive to celebratory. Sam and Peter’s birthdays gave us all the excuse we needed for cake — and Peter’s homemade Swedish pie was a standout hit. The golf may have been sweaty, but the ending was undeniably sweet.

1st: Neale Savery (29) – 34 pts.

2nd: Sam Jeffery (16) – 33 pts.

On Thursday June 12, the society headed to Khao Kheow to take on the A & B loops. The turnout was even smaller — just three players — making this one of our most “exclusive” events in recent memory. Still, what we lacked in numbers, we made up for in good humour and steady swings.

Khao Kheow, which we hadn’t visited for some time, was in excellent condition – smooth fairways, receptive greens, and just enough breeze to keep the conditions pleasant. A welcome change from Tuesday’s glove-melting heat.



As for the competition, there was no stopping Allan Cassin. With a calm and confident game, he posted 36 points, leaving the rest of us to admire his consistency (and question our own putting). No near pins again, and the spoon remained out of sight.

It was a quiet round, filled with friendly banter, relaxed swings, and no witnesses to our less-than-stellar holes. Sometimes, that’s exactly the kind of golf day we need.

1st: Allan Cassin (13) – 36 pts.

































