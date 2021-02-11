Laughter returns to Pattaya golf courses; Yen and Macey take top spots

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, Feb 10th

Green Valley

Stableford

The greens staff must have shortened the Green Valley course or the golfers are getting better, I’m not sure which. The course is in great condition at the moment with greens that are not only fast but are running true.







With 5 groups playing it was an easy round with the ladies having a great deal of fun and laughter. Mind you, a couple of beers does wonders to help the laughter.

Miss Yen gave the girls a lesson today, scoring 40 points to take 1st place. Miss Noodle took 2nd place with 38 points and also scored a two. 3rd spot went to Miss Eng with a fine 36 points.

In the men’s division it was quite the same for a change with William Macey showing a clean set of heels to take the top spot with 40 points. Then we had a three way count back, all on 39 points, with Wayne Cotterell taking 3rd spot and John Seton taking 2nd. Keith Allen missed out, sorry mate, you scored the wrong way round.











