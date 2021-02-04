Lacey and Cobban take top billing in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Burapha A+B

Stableford

Another pleasing roll-up of 20 Links golfers came out to Burapha Golf where we were allocated the A+B nines on a fine but warm morning, with the skies much clearer now after the pollution of last week.

The starter sent us off a little early and, as the course was quite busy, asked us to send two of our five groups to start on the B nine.







The A and B combination is in good condition after the recent revamp, although there was some dampness in places, and one very wet fairway where someone forgot to turn off the sprinklers. The greens probably need a haircut as some considered them slower than usual, but Les Cobban thought that they were just fine.

We were just short of numbers for two flights so went to five placings. This was a day where scores were in the higher range and if you ‘only’ had 36 points, you missed out.

Peter Lacey and Les Cobban had a very good day out with both scoring 39 points, but we had to go to countback, where Peter just pipped Les for first place to add another Green Jacket to the one that he won a month ago.





Paul Durkan came back for a visit and, as he often does, got into the placings with a solid 38 points. However, this also came down to a countback where Mike Tottenham once again showed good form, also with 38 points, to take fourth place.

Alan Duckett is an occasional visitor and surprised himself with a score of 37 points and, in another countback, beat the ‘master golfer’, Paul Smith.

Paul, however, took the consolation of ‘best front nine’ with 20 points.

Tony Browne also recorded 20 points for ‘best back nine’.

Near Pins: Paul Durkan (x2), Mike Tottenham, Michael Blumhagen.







Winners at Burapha

1st Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 39 pts c/back

2nd Place – Les Cobban (8) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Paul Durkan (6) – 38 pts c/back

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (22) – 38 pts

5th Place – Alan Duckett (24) – 37 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Paul Smith – 20 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 20 pts

Golf felt pretty much back to normal with the locker rooms and showers again available and, at this course, the great price of 1250 baht all-in for ‘old people’ over 60 yrs.

But the young’uns can still play for 1550 baht, terrific value.

For any readers not caught up with the news yet, due to the good number of players signing to play with us, we will go back to playing three times a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting with our March schedule.













