Kovit Ratanaphet wins Fitz Club Tennis Tournament in Pattaya

Kovit Ratanaphet was crowned champion of the 13th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament at the Royal Cliff.

Kovit defeated last year’s champion, Dr. Anand Vichyanond (RBSC Champion) in the thrilling final of the 3-day April 2-4 event.







Sponsored by Siam Daikin Sales Co., Ltd, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Dunlop Thailand, T&T Aluminum, Fur-right, VC Fabric, Meiji and Supply Gallery, the tournament brought together Thais and other nationalities (Thailand residents) and supportive fans.

Keen Tennis players of all levels gathered early on Friday afternoon as the tournament started with a warm welcome from Vitanart Vathanakul, the CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, who is also an accomplished tennis player and a long-time enthusiast of the sport.







The tournament adopted the round-robin scoring system format, which enabled competitors to play several heart-pumping matches against different opponents making it an action-packed weekend of fun and exciting matches combined with a high level of sportsmanship and camaraderie.



A brilliant display of top-level tennis was delivered as participants of the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament this year included a Thailand Open Senior Champion, Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC) Tennis Champion, Polo Club Champion, and Le Smash Champion, as well as ex-ITF champions who made the event more electrifying.







Kovit Ratanaphet, a previous Thailand Open Senior Champion, was presented with a trophy, Royal Cliff room voucher and Yonex tennis racquet with bag for first place.



Ryckembusch Martial (ex-ITF Champion) was announced winner of the second division.

Preventive measures against Covid-19 were placed during the tournament which was in accordance with government guidance when it comes to health, social distancing and hygiene. These include temperature checks, no handshakes, regularly cleaning the public areas and players’ chairs, the use of hand sanitizers and social distancing guidelines for the spectators.





























