Jonathan Pratt wins again at Pattaya Country Club

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Thursday 11th February we went to Pattaya Country Club with 2 groups.

It was a nice sunny day and the course was in good condition. Nevertheless, the course is not quite as good as a few weeks ago.







We had good scores today, everybody in the 30s. It was a more exciting finish than last week, as the scores were close together.

Again, Jonathan’s 35 Stableford points was the best score. Second again was Dave Smith with 34 Stableford points and third Ty Anderson with 33 Stableford points.

Near pins: Jonathan Pratt, Stan Rees, Jim Payne and Ty Anderson.











